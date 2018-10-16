Mark Kingon says unaware of intelligence unit operating in Sars

Mark Kingon says as far as he knows, there is no intelligence unit operating either in Sars or at the State Security Agency on Sars’ behalf.

CAPE TOWN – Acting South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says he’s unaware of any intelligence unit operating under the aegis of the revenue collection agency.

Kingon was asked about the existence of an intelligence unit by Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament David Maynier.

Sars and National Treasury on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s finance committee on their annual reports.

The Sunday Times at the weekend again apologised for articles it published during 2011, including some that suggested a “rogue” intelligence unit had been set up at Sars.

“Obviously, we gather information on taxpayers, case selection is based on information from taxpayers and that’s not (the kind of) intelligence unit the member is alluding to…”

But Kingon’s made it clear that Sars needs intelligence capacity to fight tax evasion and illegal capital transfers.

“Tax crime is a very serious issue, illicit financial flows… you need intelligence to tackle these things and we need to be able to tackle it properly.”

He says, however, that whatever steps Sars takes in this regard, it will be done “by the book”.

