AA: Predicted fuel price hike may look different at end of October

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

AA: Predicted fuel price hike may look different at end of October

At this stage, the price of petrol is set to increase by 40 cents a litre come November.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There’s bad news for South African motorists; the Automobile Association (AA) has predicted yet another increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

At this stage, the price of petrol is set to increase by 40 cents a litre come November.

Diesel and illuminating paraffin could see an increase of 70 cents and 65 cents respectively.

This comes while motorists and public transport commuters are still feeling the pinch of a record fuel price increase at the start of October.

The AA’s Layton Beard says, “It’s early days in October... we’re only halfway through the month and as we know the price of petrol is adjusted once a month, so by the end of October the picture may look completely different. We may have less of an increase or a decrease, depending on how factors go. Unfortunately, based on the numbers that we saw on Monday, we are staring down an increase.”

South African motorists were hit by a massive fuel price increase earlier in October when petrol increased by R1 a litre and diesel went up by R1.24 a litre.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA