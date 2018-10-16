AA: Predicted fuel price hike may look different at end of October

At this stage, the price of petrol is set to increase by 40 cents a litre come November.

CAPE TOWN - There’s bad news for South African motorists; the Automobile Association (AA) has predicted yet another increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

Diesel and illuminating paraffin could see an increase of 70 cents and 65 cents respectively.

This comes while motorists and public transport commuters are still feeling the pinch of a record fuel price increase at the start of October.

The AA’s Layton Beard says, “It’s early days in October... we’re only halfway through the month and as we know the price of petrol is adjusted once a month, so by the end of October the picture may look completely different. We may have less of an increase or a decrease, depending on how factors go. Unfortunately, based on the numbers that we saw on Monday, we are staring down an increase.”

South African motorists were hit by a massive fuel price increase earlier in October when petrol increased by R1 a litre and diesel went up by R1.24 a litre.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)