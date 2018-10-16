5 key quotes from Malema & Shivambu on the VBS Mutual Bank saga

The EFF held a press conference at their party headquarters in Johannesburg to address, among other things, claims that Floyd Shivambu and his brother Brian pocketed millions from the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Following days of silence after the report on the looting of VBS Mutual Bank and scathing claims against its deputy president, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has spoken out for the first time.

The EFF held a press conference at their party headquarters in Johannesburg to address, among other things, claims that its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu and his brother Brian pocketed millions from the bank, which contributed to its collapse.

The party's leader Julius Malema and Shivambu both addressed the claims.

Here are 5 key quotes they said:

PUNISHMENT

Malema says if Shivambu is found guilty of stealing money from the bank, he will be punished.

PROSECUTION

Malema added that all those who benefitted illegally from the bank must be criminally prosecuted.

'WE NEED EVIDENCE'

Malema says, however, that the party cannot act against Shivambu without first receiving evidence of his involvement.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Shivambu says there must be accountability from those found guilty.

'NO MONEY DEPOSITED INTO MY ACCOUNT'

Shivambu denies that he received R10 million from the bank.