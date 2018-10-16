4 Joburg suspected robbers arrested

It’s understood the group was en route to commit an armed robbery at a plot in Eikenhof on Tuesday afternoon when police intercepted them.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspected robbers have been arrested following a shootout with police in the south of Johannesburg.

The suspects opened fire on the officers from the minibus they were travelling in.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says the suspects will be appearing before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court soon facing charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The police managed to corner the suspects and arrest all of them without any injuries. And none of the police was injured during the shootout.”