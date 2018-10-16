2 Metrorail trains set alight in Germiston

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng says the damage caused by the suspected arson is estimated at more than R6 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have confirmed two Metrorail trains were set alight earlier on Tuesday on separate platforms at the Germiston station.

Firefighters were called to the scene and have since extinguished the blazes.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng says the damage caused by the suspected arson is estimated at more than R6 million.

“Currently, we don’t have any operational service around Germiston station and we’re trying our level best to recover services for this afternoon’s peak period. Injuries were reported as a result of these fires and we don’t have any arrest yet.”