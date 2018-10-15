WC matric exams get off to a smooth start

More than 8,000 candidates were scheduled to write Computer Applications Technology on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Matric exams are underway and on Monday Western Cape Education Department officials visited exam venues.

More than 8,000 candidates were scheduled to write Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and on Tuesday it’s Information Technology.

The MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “Exams in the Western Cape were off to a smooth start on Monday with learners writing the CAT exam. There were two reported minor delays in the morning due to reported outages, aside from that, there were no other major disruptions reported.”