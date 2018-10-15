[WATCH] Man proposes in a club
A man made his love known at Taboo Club in Sandton by getting down on one knee.
JOHANNESBURG – Who says you can’t find love in the club? A man made his love known at Taboo Club in Sandton by getting down on one knee.
In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, the man and woman are seen kissing as the DJ congratulates the couple.
The woman then dances for the man.
People have shared their views on Twitter:
Guys, somebody just proposed inside @Onyx_Sandton 😭😭 who said you can’t find love at #SINdays pic.twitter.com/9cjCRExm6S— CH4MA In Versace.. 🦍 (@Chama_Is_Shama) October 14, 2018
“I see why you proposed...”#onyx#onyxproposal pic.twitter.com/AHHQNc0Yu7— #MrPine🍍 (@Xolisa_Dambuza) October 15, 2018
After watching that proposal at onyx : pic.twitter.com/vF2qYdHwGV— BonFire (@MaphuthaBonolo) October 15, 2018
Onyx has really stretched the parameters of What clubbing is from dinners before the club to sweets from heaven inside the club to proposals. They’ve seen it all.— Man of the year (@menzi_xonx) October 15, 2018
The Nigga proposed pic.twitter.com/QiKFUhSh19— Say No More 🖐️ (@Spha_Mbhele) October 15, 2018
