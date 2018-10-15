[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial underway

-
Calls for ‘Sunday Times’ to reveal sources in false articlesLocal
-
MyCiTi bus routes affected as bus drivers protestLocal
-
#MeToo: One year laterWorld
-
[WATCH] Zola: For too many South Africans, their hands are still emptyLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial underwayLocal
-
Arbitrator called in to help settle CT firefighters pay disputeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Calls for ‘Sunday Times’ to reveal sources in false articlesLocal
-
MyCiTi bus routes affected as bus drivers protestLocal
-
#MeToo: One year laterWorld
-
[WATCH] Zola: For too many South Africans, their hands are still emptyLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial underwayLocal
-
Arbitrator called in to help settle CT firefighters pay disputeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Andre Arendse: This Bafana group can emulate class of ‘96Sport
-
Halep earns second successive year-end top rankingSport
-
No relaxing for Bafana against Seychelles, says BaxterSport
-
Vunipola brothers both injured in Saracens' winSport
-
Bumper All Blacks squad all part of World Cup planningSport
-
Spain coach Luis Enrique heaps praise on opposite number SouthgateSport
Popular Topics
#MeToo: One year later
-
[WATCH] Zola: For too many South Africans, their hands are still emptyLocal
-
[LISTEN] Big stink: Documentary 'exposes' perfume makers' pricing practicesLifestyle
-
Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed authorAfrica
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack debuts at number 1Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Meghan Markle expecting first child with Prince HarryLifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman radically transforms for drama 'Destroyer'Lifestyle
-
'Michael Bublé is not retiring'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Man proposes in a clubLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace saysLifestyle
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claimsLocal
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'Politics
-
NW community threatens to vote against ANC over land claim matterPolitics
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa must account to SA on why he never acted on corruptionPolitics
-
ANC Limpopo official awaits apology, retraction over VBS looting claimsPolitics
-
ANC bosses to meet with Limpopo leadership over VBS Bank scandalPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The Bachelor SA: Politics, patriarchy and prioritiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Moral courage and decency irrelevant as SA's finance minister resignsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The Finance Minister merry-go-roundOpinion
-
[SATIRE] Nene, this is why you dropped out of my Lies 101 courseOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Mental Health Day and a can of worms walk into TwitterOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s stimulus package shows power is finely balanced in the ANCOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[LISTEN] Big stink: Documentary 'exposes' perfume makers' pricing practicesLifestyle
-
Facebook builds AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashesBusiness
-
Moyane didn't consult exec before halting modernisation process, commission toldBusiness
-
Steinhoff asks creditors for restructuring extensionBusiness
-
Nedbank to buy back shares from minority shareholdersBusiness
-
Rand firmer, stocks down in early tradeBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial underway
Cheryl Zondi is accusing Timothy Omotoso of molesting her at the tender age of 14 years.
PORT ELIZABETH - The first witness in the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso continues her testimony in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Cheryl Zondi is accusing Omotoso of molesting her at the tender age of 14 years. Zondi testified in open court that she joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2009 and shortly after joining was taken to a house in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal.
An emotional Zondi testified that Omotoso made her perform oral sex on him and he forced himself onto her. She testified that she eventually escaped the house through a window.
WATCH: Omotoso trial
Popular in Local
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven2 hours ago
-
Three arrested for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School3 hours ago
-
PIC under scrutiny over R70bn ‘unlisted’ investments2 hours ago
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatterone day ago
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops18 hours ago
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.