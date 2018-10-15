[WATCH LIVE] Pastor Omotoso trial underway

Cheryl Zondi is accusing Timothy Omotoso of molesting her at the tender age of 14 years.

PORT ELIZABETH - The first witness in the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso continues her testimony in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Cheryl Zondi is accusing Omotoso of molesting her at the tender age of 14 years. Zondi testified in open court that she joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2009 and shortly after joining was taken to a house in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal.

An emotional Zondi testified that Omotoso made her perform oral sex on him and he forced himself onto her. She testified that she eventually escaped the house through a window.

