Victoria Beckham: Elton John is the reason I stopped Spice Girls

The 'Too Much' hitmaker is believed to have decided not to be involved with the upcoming reunion tour planned by the other band members.

LONDON - Victoria Beckham says it was Sir Elton John who made her realise she wanted to stop performing with the Spice Girls.

The Too Much hitmaker is believed to have decided not to be involved with the upcoming reunion tour planned by the other band members - Emma Burton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C - and she has revealed that it was seeing the 71-year-old music legend's Las Vegas show years ago that made her realise that the 2007 and 2008 reunion would be her final shows with the group.

She told the November issue of Vogue Australia magazine: "I was with Elton John this weekend and I told him, 'You're the reason why I stopped the Spice Girls.' I went to see him in Vegas doing The Red Piano, where David LaChapelle curated the most incredible show with him, and I remember sitting there very near to the front and looking at him singing those songs he'd sung time after time, year after year, and his passion and his enjoyment was incredible, even after all that time.

"And a few nights later, I was on stage at Madison Square Garden with the Spice Girls and I thought, 'It's almost like a waste that I'm given this opportunity. I appreciate the time I've had with the girls, but I don't have what Elton can have after all these years.' There was nothing there, other than that my kids were in the audience and I wanted them to see Mummy doing the Spice Girls."

Beckham also revealed she bonds over Spice World with her daughter Harper.

The 44-year-old fashion designer's seven-year-old girl likes to play the Viva Forever hitmaker's 1997 film over and over again when they go on holiday, and it's made her have a whole other appreciation for the film seeing it through her eyes.

However, Beckham - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group's heyday - says that it's hard for her to watch herself in the scene where she wears a Gucci LBD because she admits she was self-conscious of her weight at the time.

She told the publication: "While we were on holiday, Spice World was on heavy rotation on the iPad. When I filmed that, they made me wear a little army dress instead of the combat pants everyone else was wearing and I was really upset at the time because my weight throughout the Spice Girls went up-down-up-down and I really didn't want to wear a tight little camouflage dress. But now Harper looks at it and she finds it really hilarious. 'Mummy, why are you wearing that mini-dress?' You have a whole other appreciation for that movie when you watch it years later."

Beckham - who also has sons Brooklyn 18, Romeo 16, and Cruz, 13, with her retired soccer ace husband David Beckham - admits Harper is obsessed with acting out the Gucci dress scene on the Spice Bus.

She smiled: "She does the dance and she says, 'Is it a Gucci dress? Is it a Gucci dress? I want a little Gucci dress.' And then she asks me, 'Mummy, what's a Gucci dress?'"