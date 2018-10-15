Vhavenda king says he has asked Sarb governor not to close VBS Bank
Vhavenda King Toni Ramabulana is among several politicians, bank executives and others implicated in The Great Bank Heist report which details how more than R1.8 billion was brazenly stolen.
JOHANNESBURG - Vhavenda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana says he has asked the South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago not to close VBS Mutual Bank.
Earlier on Monday, the king said he would pay back the more than R17 million he received from the Limpopo-based bank if the payment is proven to be illegal.
The king is among several politicians, bank executives and others implicated in The Great Bank Heist report which details how more than R1.8 billion was brazenly stolen.
An audio recording has surfaced in which the Vhavenda king purportedly assured church congregants that he has asked that VBS be allowed to continue operating and that those implicated be prosecuted.
He further went on to say that, while VBS was created by his father King Mphephu, it is not a bank for the Mphephu clan but the people.
ANC Limpopo deputy chair Florence Radzilani has also been implicated in the damning report.
She addressed that same church service on Sunday.
“I have no contact with anyone who works at VBS. I do not know anymore from there.”
She says she did not write the WhatsApp messages mentioned in the report in which she purportedly asked for "a Christmas."
She says those messages are part of a smear campaign to ruin her good name.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
