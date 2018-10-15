Tshwane emergency services to resume search for duo swept away by floods

An eyewitness alerted authorities after seeing two bodies floating in the Apies River following weekend rain in the capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services in Tshwane will continue their search for two people who are believed to have been swept away by floods.

Areas affected by flooding include Hammanskraal, Temba, Pretoria West and Pretoria North.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse says the search for the two bodies was halted on Sunday because of the high volume of water.

"The search is going to start at about 8am, the SAPS and our teams, and they will walk further down Bon Accord Dam. Water from the Apies River ends up there. Then they'll put a boat on the water as well. Let's hope there's nothing but the guy said he sure that it's two bodies that he saw float down."