One of Timothy Omotoso's alleged victim to face gruelling cross-examination

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for a pastor accused of human trafficking and sexual assault will on Monday try to poke holes in the testimony of one of his alleged victims.

The Hawks arrested the pastor at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.

Sulani and Sitho are believed to have groomed young girls and women for sexual exploitation. Cheryl Zondi was an aspiring singer.

She was part of a youth group who joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2009 at the age of 13.

Zondi claims Omotoso, a senior and respected pastor in the church, started sexually abusing her a year later.

The woman, now 22-years-old, has testified that the abuse continued over a period of time and told the court that Omotoso threatened to harm her family if she told anyone.

Zondi says she was diagnosed with depression in 2014 and also attempted to commit suicide.

She faces a gruelling cross-examination by the defence for Omotoso and his alleged accomplices on Monday.

The State claims that Zondi was not the only girl or woman who's fallen prey to Omotoso and is expected to present further evidence to prove its case as the trial continues.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)