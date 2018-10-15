One of Timothy Omotoso's alleged victim to face gruelling cross-examination
Televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for a pastor accused of human trafficking and sexual assault will on Monday try to poke holes in the testimony of one of his alleged victims.
Televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.
The Hawks arrested the pastor at Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.
Sulani and Sitho are believed to have groomed young girls and women for sexual exploitation. Cheryl Zondi was an aspiring singer.
She was part of a youth group who joined the Jesus Dominion International Church in 2009 at the age of 13.
Zondi claims Omotoso, a senior and respected pastor in the church, started sexually abusing her a year later.
The woman, now 22-years-old, has testified that the abuse continued over a period of time and told the court that Omotoso threatened to harm her family if she told anyone.
Zondi says she was diagnosed with depression in 2014 and also attempted to commit suicide.
She faces a gruelling cross-examination by the defence for Omotoso and his alleged accomplices on Monday.
The State claims that Zondi was not the only girl or woman who's fallen prey to Omotoso and is expected to present further evidence to prove its case as the trial continues.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa must account to SA on why he never acted on corruption
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
NW community threatens to vote against ANC over land claim matter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
Booysen thanks 'Sunday Times' editor for coming clean on death squad reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.