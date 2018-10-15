Three arrested for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School

The suspects will be taken to the Sandton Police Station where further investigations will be done.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been arrested after an attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School.

Several police vehicles are on the scene just outside Sandown High School.

One of the suspects is still on the scene after he was wounded while trying to flee through the school grounds.

Police fired a warning shot when the attempted hijacking happened on Grayston Drive.

