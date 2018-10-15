Suspects linked to murder of Ameerodien Noordien to appear in court
Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk about two weeks ago when he was caught in a hail of bullets.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects implicated in the murder of 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien in Hanover Park are yet to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court.
The two are expected to make their first appearance in the dock on Monday.
Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk about two weeks ago when he was caught in a hail of bullets. He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head and died instantly.
A 21-year-old suspect handed himself over to police last week in connection with the murder of Noordien.
Over the weekend, members of the police’s newly established anti-gang unit arrested a second suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Hanover Park.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Noordien’s heartbroken parents after his death and announced the unit, comprising of 95 officers, will be launched in Hanover Park next month.
Noordien was killed on Friday 5 October but was only buried on Tuesday the 9th according to Muslim rights due to a backlog at the Salt River mortuary.
The Western Cape Health Department at the time said it was experiencing delays in finalising post-mortem examinations as its Forensic Pathology Services were dealing with a very high caseload.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven
-
Three arrested for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School
-
PIC under scrutiny over R70bn ‘unlisted’ investments
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
'The ANC has failed to secure our borders'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.