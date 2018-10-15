Suspects linked to murder of Ameerodien Noordien to appear in court

Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk about two weeks ago when he was caught in a hail of bullets.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects implicated in the murder of 19-year-old Ameerodien Noordien in Hanover Park are yet to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

The two are expected to make their first appearance in the dock on Monday.

Noordien was walking to a shop opposite his family home in Surwood Walk about two weeks ago when he was caught in a hail of bullets. He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head and died instantly.

A 21-year-old suspect handed himself over to police last week in connection with the murder of Noordien.

Over the weekend, members of the police’s newly established anti-gang unit arrested a second suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Hanover Park.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Noordien’s heartbroken parents after his death and announced the unit, comprising of 95 officers, will be launched in Hanover Park next month.

Noordien was killed on Friday 5 October but was only buried on Tuesday the 9th according to Muslim rights due to a backlog at the Salt River mortuary.

The Western Cape Health Department at the time said it was experiencing delays in finalising post-mortem examinations as its Forensic Pathology Services were dealing with a very high caseload.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)