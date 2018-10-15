Seven children removed from father linked to controversial cult
The seven youths were apparently kept out of school by their father.
CAPE TOWN - Several children have been taken to places of safety.
Residents of Nqamakwe near Ngcobo had alerted authorities.
The provincial Social Development Department’s Gcobani Maswana says a court order gave officials the go-ahead for the youths to be removed.
It's believed the father is linked to a controversial cult.
About 100 women and children who were kept on the premises of the Seven Angels Ministry, allegedly as sex slaves, were rescued during a raid earlier this year.
It came after the murder of six people, including five police officers, in an attack on the Ngcobo Police Station in February.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
