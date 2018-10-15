Seven children removed from father linked to controversial cult

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Seven children removed from father linked to controversial cult

The seven youths were apparently kept out of school by their father.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Several children have been taken to places of safety.

The seven youths were apparently kept out of school by their father.

Residents of Nqamakwe near Ngcobo had alerted authorities.

The provincial Social Development Department’s Gcobani Maswana says a court order gave officials the go-ahead for the youths to be removed.

It's believed the father is linked to a controversial cult.

About 100 women and children who were kept on the premises of the Seven Angels Ministry, allegedly as sex slaves, were rescued during a raid earlier this year.

It came after the murder of six people, including five police officers, in an attack on the Ngcobo Police Station in February.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA