Seven children removed from father linked to controversial cult

The seven youths were apparently kept out of school by their father.

CAPE TOWN - Several children have been taken to places of safety.

Residents of Nqamakwe near Ngcobo had alerted authorities.

The provincial Social Development Department’s Gcobani Maswana says a court order gave officials the go-ahead for the youths to be removed.

It's believed the father is linked to a controversial cult.

About 100 women and children who were kept on the premises of the Seven Angels Ministry, allegedly as sex slaves, were rescued during a raid earlier this year.

It came after the murder of six people, including five police officers, in an attack on the Ngcobo Police Station in February.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)