Sars inquiry: 'Staff was not informed of new tasks after restructuring process'

This was among the evidence submitted on Monday by business solution group executive Intikhab Shaik at the public hearings in Pretoria at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

PRETORIA - A South African Revenue Service group executive has told the Nugent Commission of Inquiry that a lack of proper change management during the restructuring process meant staff was not properly informed of their new roles and responsibilities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired Judge Robert Nugent to investigate tax administration and governance under suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane’s leadership.

Shaik says there was little to no change management once the new operating model was implemented.

“Accountabilities were moved while people were sleeping, so when they woke up they didn’t know it was their accountabilities. So, jobs that were being done by certain people were actually no longer being done because the recipient person didn’t even know that they were getting it.”

He says this introduced significant bottlenecks which hampered service delivery.

“We have now moved from streamline governance that supported agile delivery to over governance that’s totting delivery.

Shaik also says he was never told why Moyane halted the modernisation programme in 2014.

