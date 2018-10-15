Sars executives to testify at Nugent Commission this week
The commission has heard evidence of how suspended commissioner Tom Moyane's restructuring led by consultancy Bain & Company crippled the organisation's ability to collect taxes.
PRETORIA - Several South African Revenue Service (Sars) executives, including acting national Commissioner Mark Kingon, are due to testify at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry this week.
The commission has heard evidence of how suspended commissioner Tom Moyane's restructuring, led by consultancy Bain & Company, crippled the organisation's ability to collect taxes.
At the previous set of hearings last month, Judge Robert Nugent expressed his surprise and disappointment at the fact that not a single Sars executive had come forward to make submissions.
The judge thought that the current leadership would’ve been among the first to testify.
It appears his appeal has triggered action with at least six executives, as well as the chief financial officer, lined-up to take the stand in the coming days.
Former Sars chief operating officer Barry Hore is scheduled to testify on Thursday while employment relations executive Luther Lebelo is due back next Tuesday.
On Friday, Kingon will close the week’s proceedings.
Kingon recently announced the re-establishment of units, such as the large business centre, which had been shut down by Moyane.
