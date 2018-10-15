Roll out of CT’s rail enforcement unit to be closely monitored
The unit will deal with incidents of vandalism and theft and will also increase visible policing along the rail network.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape provincial legislature will be closely watching the roll out of the Rail Enforcement Unit in Cape Town this week.
More than R47 million has been pumped into this new Safety and Security unit by the City of Cape Town, provincial government and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
Prasa has come under fire in recent weeks for the poor rail service in some parts of the country, especially in the Western Cape where train fires have been the worst over the last three years.
The chairperson of the provincial standing committee on Transport and Public Works, Nceba Hinana, says the committee will be monitoring the rail enforcement unit.
“I’ll be keeping a close eye on this development to ensure that the safety of the Metrorail commuters is prioritised and that dealing with the incidents of crime and restoring the rail service is at the forefront of the minister’s concerns.”
WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground
