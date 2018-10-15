Protesters, soldiers clash in Comoros over presidential term extension
President Azali Assoumani’s move to compete in presidential polls in early 2019 has angered people as it would deny them taking over the presidency.
MORONI - Protesters barricaded roads with tree trunks, stoned cars and clashed with soldiers in the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros on Monday in demonstrations against President Azali Assoumani’s bid to extend term limits, officials said.
Assoumani’s move to compete in presidential polls in early 2019 has angered people on the archipelago’s Anjouan island as it would deny them taking over the presidency under a system that rotates the post among the country’s three main islands.
“These protests are a result of a general sentiment of being fed up with the unfortunate decisions made by President Azali,” said Mohamed Sadate Nadjib, a government official in Anjouan, adding 13 people had been arrested.
“There is a presence of soldiers on the streets and they are trying to remove the barricades but the people are blocking the streets again as soon as they leave,” he told Reuters by phone.
President Assoumani a former military officer, joins a string of African leaders in countries such as Rwanda, Uganda and Cameroon who have extended presidential term limits or amended the constitution in order to remain in power.
In August, Assoumani - from the island of Grande Comore - said a June referendum had resulted in the extension of presidential term limits and an end to the rotating presidency. The opposition called the referendum illegal.
Under the old system, the island of Anjouan would have been in line to hold the presidency in 2021.
The “yes” vote allows Assoumani to run for two more, five-year terms, starting from the early election next year, rather than being required to step down when his present term ends in 2021.
Security officials said Anjouan’s Mutsamudu and Ouani ports remained open despite the unrest, but that the movement of soldiers was being prevented by the barricades.
Last month, prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for former vice president Jaffar Ahmed Said Hassani - who had openly opposed the plebiscite - on charges of plotting against the state.
Popular in Africa
-
20 arrested in hunt for kidnapped Africa’s youngest billionaire
-
David Mabuza visits South Sudan for peace, stability talks
-
Death toll from twin suicide bombings in southern Somalia rises to 20
-
Gandhi statue sparks controversy in Malawi
-
Congolese migrants flood home, Angola denies claims of brutal crackdown
-
Kenya's ex-sports minister to be charged over Rio Olympics graft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.