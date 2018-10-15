Police search for more criminals in fatal Westbury shooting

Heather Petersen was caught in the crossfire last month, allegedly when rival criminals opened fire on each other.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are now searching for more criminals involved in the killing of Westbury resident Heather Petersen after the arrest of one suspect.

Her death sparked protests in the community and Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed a 30-man team to fight crime there.

A man believed to be involved in her murder was handcuffed on Sunday in Krugersdorp, but police are expecting to make more arrests.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “We are still searching for other suspects and calling for the community to continue reporting crime on the Crime Stop number."

For those who would like to report a crime to Crime Stop, their number is 08600 10111.

