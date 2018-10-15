Popular Topics
Police search for more criminals in fatal Westbury shooting

Heather Petersen was caught in the crossfire last month, allegedly when rival criminals opened fire on each other.

Members of the Tactical Response Team and National Intervention Unit prepare for deployment into the Westbury area. The team is tasked with addressing gang and drug-related crimes that have plagued the community here for years. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Members of the Tactical Response Team and National Intervention Unit prepare for deployment into the Westbury area. The team is tasked with addressing gang and drug-related crimes that have plagued the community here for years. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are now searching for more criminals involved in the killing of Westbury resident Heather Petersen after the arrest of one suspect.

Petersen was caught in the crossfire last month, allegedly when rival gangs opened fire on each other.

Her death sparked protests in the community and Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed a 30-man team to fight crime there.

A man believed to be involved in her murder was handcuffed on Sunday in Krugersdorp, but police are expecting to make more arrests.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “We are still searching for other suspects and calling for the community to continue reporting crime on the Crime Stop number."

For those who would like to report a crime to Crime Stop, their number is 08600 10111.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

