Police search for more criminals in fatal Westbury shooting
Heather Petersen was caught in the crossfire last month, allegedly when rival criminals opened fire on each other.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are now searching for more criminals involved in the killing of Westbury resident Heather Petersen after the arrest of one suspect.
Petersen was caught in the crossfire last month, allegedly when rival gangs opened fire on each other.
Her death sparked protests in the community and Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed a 30-man team to fight crime there.
A man believed to be involved in her murder was handcuffed on Sunday in Krugersdorp, but police are expecting to make more arrests.
Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “We are still searching for other suspects and calling for the community to continue reporting crime on the Crime Stop number."
For those who would like to report a crime to Crime Stop, their number is 08600 10111.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
-
Gauteng residents warned to brace for another weekend of rain
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.