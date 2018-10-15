Police probe murder after Muhammad Sheikh attacked at drug rehabilitation centre

Muhammad Sheikh was admitted to the facility last month where he was allegedly assaulted by staff and patients.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly assaulted at a drug rehabilitation centre in Magaliesburg.

Muhammad Sheikh was admitted to the facility last month where he was allegedly assaulted by staff and patients.

He was admitted to the Leratong Hospital and then transferred to the Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital in Lenasia where he died on Sunday.

The police’s Rebecca Phithi said: “This person was assaulted at Crescent of Hope and a case of assault with grievous bodily harm was opened and the person was admitted to hospital where he later passed on. A case of murder was then opened.”