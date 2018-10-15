Police anti-gang unit makes 5 more arrests in Bonteheuwel

Some Bonteheuwel residents say that sporadic gang-related shootings in the area continue unabated despite police anti-gang intervention unit members being deployed to the community.

This comes despite police anti-gang intervention unit members being deployed to the community and other areas.

The unit has so far arrested 16 suspects for various crimes since last week.

Some residents say that balaclava-clad gang unit members have executed raids in the community.

But despite intensified police action, they say they still hear the sounds of sporadic gunfire ring through the air.

A resident says: “It’s not nice living here because there’s a lot of crime in Bonteheuwel.”

Another community member says that some residents protect gang members. “People stand together with gangsters.”

The police's Brigadier Novella Potelwa, however, assures they have dedicated, specially trained officers on the ground to curb gangsters' reign of terror.

“The unit continued with operations into Sunday and in total made five more arrests.”

Total Shutdown protest leaders, who had a follow-up meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele, have demanded that an inter-ministerial task team be established to address all socio-economic challenges facing the communities.

They also demand that government, together with residents, convene a working-class summit next month, to conceptualise a plan for the task team to execute.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)