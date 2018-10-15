PCA's urgent court bid to interdict Numsa strike

About 10,000 Numsa members have downed tools on Monday over salary increases and benefits in the plastic sector.

CAPE TOWN – The Plastics Convertors Association of South Africa (PCA) has applied for a court interdict to stop the nationwide National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) strike that is currently underway.

Numsa's demands include a 15% wage increase and for companies to pay them R40 an hour again instead of the recent decision to cut salaries back to R20 an hour.

PCA’s Johan Pieterse says they want the courts to halt the strike because it’s unprotected as Numsa has never discussed these issues with the plastics industry.

“If it turns out, as we believe it’s an unprotected strike, we are concerned they are using employees as cannon fodder, and the employees risk their jobs.

“I can tell you today, and this is a fact, Numsa not ever discussed the fact that there’s a separation between the metals and the plastics.”

Pieterse says the interdict will be heard at the Labour Court on Wednesday.

