Pastor Omotoso’s rape victim says she feared for her safety

Cheryl Zondi’s being cross-examined by the lawyer for Omotoso and his two co-accused in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A witness who claims to have been a victim of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso says she remained mum about the alleged sexual abuse because she feared for her safety and that of her mother.

Omotoso was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport last year.

The two alleged accomplices were nabbed months later and are accused of having groomed girls and women for sexual exploitation.

Zondi is being grilled by defence advocate Peter Daubermann who’s trying to poke holes in her testimony.

The 22-year-old accuses Omotoso of sexually abusing her over a period of two and a half years while she was a member of the Jesus Dominion International church.

She was 14-years-old at the time she claims the incidents started.

Zondi says she returned to Secunda after the first time Omotoso allegedly abused her at his Umhlanga home and claims she had to report her every movement to him.

She testifies that she wouldn't lie to him about her whereabouts, claiming that he would know if she was lying.

Zondi also never disclosed the alleged abuse to her mother and remained a member of Omotoso’s church.

She insists this was because she was afraid and feared for her own safety as well as that of her parent.

