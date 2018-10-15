NW community threatens to vote against ANC over land claim matter
The traditional community, which occupies 32 villages in the Moses Kotane municipal area, turned to the Land Claims Court in Randburg last week to force the government to hand over land which they lost under apartheid.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela communal property association in the North West have threatened to vote against the African National Congress (ANC) in next years elections if government doesn't urgently hand over their title deeds following a successful land claims case three years ago.
The Constitutional Court ruled three years ago that the Land Reform Department must help them obtain their land which now falls under Sun City and Pilansberg game resort.
However, the association's chairperson, Lempone Moyo, says that their community continues to live in poverty.
"We dont want people to protest and go after the property we're having and destroy them but I think we need to find a way of mobilising the community to rally around these issues because it doesn't help us. Communities are sinking."
