No relaxing for Bafana against Seychelles, says Baxter
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says his team won’t relax after their thrashing of Seychelles at home and wants to see the team play with the same passion away from home.
JOHANNESBURG - Stuart Baxter’s Bafana Bafana recorded their biggest ever win when they thrashed the Seychelles 6-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the FNB Stadium on Saturday but they are well aware of the dangers of complacency when they meet the same opposition in their backyard on Tuesday.
South Africa can improve their chances of qualification should they beat Seychelles on Tuesday and claim an important three points that will strengthen their grip on Group E, ahead of Nigeria who are breathing down their necks.
Baxter, though, says the team won’t relax after their thrashing of Seychelles at home and wants to see the team play with the same passion away from home.
“If we are talking about underestimation being an issue and what that was like going into this home game and after beating them 6-0, the challenge now becomes a matter of going over there and doing it again.”
“I will tell you what I said to the players, I asked them why is it they started playing football? You started playing football because you wanted to represent your country and play at major tournaments. If we just go through the motions and think we are fantastic then we know where that leads. I want to see the same passion when we go there, and I don’t want us and other people to think we are fantastic after just one good result.”
Victory against Seychelles can almost ensure qualification before Bafana meets Nigeria on 16 November at the FNB Stadium.
