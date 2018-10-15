New law enforcement unit starts work on CT trains this week

The City of Cape Town says they will mainly focus on commuter safety and securing rail infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN – A new law enforcement unit will hit Cape Town’s railway lines from later this week.

It's part of a beefed-up initiative to safeguard rail infrastructure, protect commuters and to get services back on track.

The specialised rail enforcement officers will be deployed on the central line first and will be on trains and platforms.

They will be in uniform and plain clothes.

The unit was expected to be deployed on Monday, but the City's JP Smith says some training still has to be completed.

“They will work closely with private security, security management of Prasa and the South African Police Service to try and assist to make our trains a bit safer.”

Over the past few months, Metrorail has been hit by arson attacks at various stations.

Last week, two trains were set alight at Cape Town train station, destroying seven carriages on platforms 17 and 18.

