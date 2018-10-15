MyCiTi bus routes affected as bus drivers protest

Union representative Patrick Mabindisa says drivers want better working conditions.

CAPE TOWN - A MyCiTi bus drivers' demonstration continues to cause disruptions along Hertzog Boulevard in Cape Town's CBD.

The service has also been disrupted by a wildcat or illegal strike.

Several routes have been affected.

Union representative Patrick Mabindisa says drivers want better working conditions.

“You can’t take care of any of your family members upon sickness or upon death because you are earning from pocket to mouth. We want equal work, equal pay and better working conditions. We want to be insourced by the City of Cape Town.”

#MyCitiStrike The MyCiti bus service has been disrupted by an ongoing strike.

Drivers this morning embarked on an illegal strike. Several routes have been affected. KP pic.twitter.com/tHDNNcLBjs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2018

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)