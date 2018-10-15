MyCiTi bus drivers embark on wildcat strike

The City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron says he's unsure why they've gone on strike.

CAPE TOWN - Several MyCiTi bus drivers embarked on a wildcat strike on Monday morning.

A number of bus routes have been affected.

The City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron says he's unsure why they've gone on strike.

“I am not sure what the cause or demands are. There are a number of rumours that the service is largely not operating. It seems the N2 express service from Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain is operating.”

It appears most @MyCiTiBus routes are affected by a drivers’ illegal or wildcat strike this morning. Striking drivers are allegedly trying to intimidate those who working by blocking the red roads. I’m not sure yet what this is about. Apologies to commuters who will be impacted. — Brett Herron (@brettherron) October 15, 2018

Update: #MyCiTiAlert: There are currently no buses operating on routes A01, T01, T03, T04, 101, 102, 103,104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 230, 251, 260, 261, 262 and a limited services on routes T02, D01, D02, D03, D04. Updates to follow — MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 15, 2018

Update#MyCiTiAlert: Routes D01, D02, D03, D04 and T02 have been diverted to Adderley station, however customers to board and disembark kerbside due to Adderley station being closed. — MYCITI bus (@MyCiTiBus) October 15, 2018



