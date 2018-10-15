Popular Topics
MyCiTi bus drivers embark on wildcat strike

The City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron says he's unsure why they've gone on strike.

FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Several MyCiTi bus drivers embarked on a wildcat strike on Monday morning.

A number of bus routes have been affected.

The City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron says he's unsure why they've gone on strike.

“I am not sure what the cause or demands are. There are a number of rumours that the service is largely not operating. It seems the N2 express service from Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain is operating.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

