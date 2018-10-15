Moyane didn't consult exec before halting modernisation process, commission told
The theme of the evidence this week is focusing on the IT restructuring and modernisation process which Tom Moyane put on hold three months after he was appointed.
PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard further evidence of how the radical restructuring process initiated by suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane was unnecessary and a did more harm than good.
The theme of the evidence this week is focusing on the IT restructuring and modernisation process which Moyane put on hold three months after he was appointed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired Judge Robert Nugent to investigate tax administration and governance in Sars.
Advocate Frances Hobden asked Sars business solution group executive Intikhab Shaik whether he was consulted before Moyane placed a moratorium on the modernisation process.
"No. What was going through my mind at the time was 'why are we trying to fix what is not broken?'"
He rejected consultancy firm Gartner’s finding that the modernisation process left some staff behind.
"Some would have felt that they were left behind but my view would be that they were the people who didn't want to change. If you make it harder to be corrupt, you will feel the pain. When you're in a paper-based organisation, it's easier to be corrupt and if you don't want to buy into the new, less corrupt process and you feel like you were left behind."
