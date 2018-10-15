'Michael Bublé is not retiring'

The singer is reported to have revealed in an interview over the weekend that he was planning to bow out 'at the very top' following the release of his latest album.

VANCOUVER - Michael Bublé's publicist has insisted the singer isn't retiring, despite his comments in an interview over the weekend.

The Haven't Met You Yet revealed in an interview over the weekend that he's planning to bow out "at the very top" following the release of his latest album Love, but his publicist insists he's just as busy as ever, though the thought of stepping away from his career may have gone through his mind while his son Noah, now five, was battling cancer.

His representative, Liz Rosenberg, said: "Michael Bublé has absolutely no plans to retire.

"I wasn't sitting in on the interview but this must have been taken out of context.

"Perhaps as he discussed the different emotions he's been through these last few years, that thought might have gone through his mind.

"I assure you with a new album coming out, TV appearances, and a possible tour, he is not retiring."

In the interview with Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, Bublé - who also has Elias, two, and Vida, two months, with wife Luisana Lopilato - claimed he could no longer cope with life in the spotlight because his perception of life changed while Noah was battling with liver cancer.

He said: "I don't have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism. This is my last interview. I'm retiring. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.

"I decided I'll never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I'd never use social media again, and I never have ... Why are we here? Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger. It's been such a difficult exercise. But my whole being's changed. My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I've never lost control of my emotions in public."