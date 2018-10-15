MeToo: One year later

The #MeToo hashtag and campaign continue to gain support one year after they gained momentum.

JOHANNESBURG – It has been a year since the #MeToo movement started on social media platform Twitter.

The hashtag gained momentum following tweets by US actress Alyssa Milano as a means of addressing the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in America.

One year ago today, you shared with me your #MeToo stories.



Our collective pain became our collective power. #MeTooOneYearLater



Thank you @TaranaBurke for being a force for good. https://t.co/LAp37QT2nu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2018

Women across the world have since used social media to share horrific stories of how they too have been victims of abuse at the hands of men.

The #MeToo issue is about more than creepy sexual behaviour; it's about exploiting a power differential -- producers/directors>actors, editors>reporters, bosses>employees. Victims were told "not to make it an issue" in order to preserve their careers & reputations. Monstrous. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2018

I am happy and willing to donate money to @priyaramani for the battle against MJ Akbar. No woman should feel sexually harrassed or intimidated. Those willing to contribute, even small sums, to make their #MeToo voice count, please RT — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) October 15, 2018

I hear young girls say 'hope this #MeToo thing remains forever'...and how they have noticed people behaving themselves better in certain professions like the film industry, legal profession, corporate firms,hospitals,colleges,etc. So here is hoping its an 'always thing' 🤞👍 — Vidya Hegde (@listen2thiswomn) October 15, 2018

#MeTooIndia salute, support and love the women who share their stories. They are brave, they are fierce and most importantly, they have not let their trauma define who they are. pic.twitter.com/sJABZ4Trhv — Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) October 15, 2018

The abuse ranges from sexual, emotional, mental, financial and more.

In South Africa, author and journalist Melinda Ferguson shared her story about how her abuse started when she was four-years-old until she was a teenager.

Then former ANC MP and singer Jennifer Ferguson accused Safa president Danny Jordaan of raping her 20 years ago.

In the US, so many women have come out accusing men in the entertainment industry of gross abuse.

Take a look at some of the key moments of the movement:

The men accused of sexual assault include: Harvey Weinstein, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Rusell Simmonds, Ryan Seacrest, James Franco, Aziz Ansari, Steven Seagal… There are so many men on the list that one can’t help but think of the hashtag #MenAreTrash

This year the movement kicked off in China, with professors being accused of sexual harassment.

In April, Indian actresses started the movement in Bollywood.

The hashtag and campaign continue to grow and gain support. It focuses on being disbelieved by enablers, being shunned and receiving backlash as a whistleblower, and risking (and enduring) physical assault, blacklisting, and defamation when you say no.