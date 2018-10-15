MeToo: One year later

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

#MeToo: One year later

The #MeToo hashtag and campaign continue to gain support one year after they gained momentum.

Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on 12 November 2017. Picture: AFP
Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on 12 November 2017. Picture: AFP
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – It has been a year since the #MeToo movement started on social media platform Twitter.

The hashtag gained momentum following tweets by US actress Alyssa Milano as a means of addressing the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in America.

Women across the world have since used social media to share horrific stories of how they too have been victims of abuse at the hands of men.

The abuse ranges from sexual, emotional, mental, financial and more.

In South Africa, author and journalist Melinda Ferguson shared her story about how her abuse started when she was four-years-old until she was a teenager.

Then former ANC MP and singer Jennifer Ferguson accused Safa president Danny Jordaan of raping her 20 years ago.

In the US, so many women have come out accusing men in the entertainment industry of gross abuse.

Take a look at some of the key moments of the movement:

A brief history of #MeToo movement

Timeline of main developments in the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement.

The men accused of sexual assault include: Harvey Weinstein, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Rusell Simmonds, Ryan Seacrest, James Franco, Aziz Ansari, Steven Seagal… There are so many men on the list that one can’t help but think of the hashtag #MenAreTrash

This year the movement kicked off in China, with professors being accused of sexual harassment.

In April, Indian actresses started the movement in Bollywood.

The hashtag and campaign continue to grow and gain support. It focuses on being disbelieved by enablers, being shunned and receiving backlash as a whistleblower, and risking (and enduring) physical assault, blacklisting, and defamation when you say no.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA