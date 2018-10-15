Maroleng: Safa owes us broadcast of 3 Bafana matches

SABC's Chris Maroleng says they sent out outside broadcast vans to the match against the Seychelles but were denied access into the ground by Safa.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says that the South African Football Association (Safa) didn’t fulfil their contractual obligations of broadcasting three Bafana Bafana matches.

At a press briefing at the national broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park, SABC’s chief operations officer Chris Maroleng confirmed that the previous contract between the two bodies had expired in May of this year and also confirmed that they did owe Safa an amount of R110 million from the previous agreement.

The ongoing contractual tiff between the two parties has seen Safa employ a complete blackout for the broadcast of all it’s national team matches on all the SABC’s broadcasting platforms including Bafana Bafana’s record 6-0 Afcon qualifier win over the Seychelles at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



“The contract with Safa expired in May and because we are interested in bringing the people of South Africa their national sports team, we attempted with Safa to find each other. This was based on a survival clause that existed in our expired contract, which required both parties to fulfil their obligations.”

“We are the first to admit that we didn’t fulfil the total payment of R110 million which was required for the SABC to pay. On the other hand, one of the aspects that were unfulfilled in the previous contract was for the broadcast of three matches.”

Maroleng says they sent out outside broadcast vans to the match against the Seychelles but were denied access into the ground by Safa.



“This past weekend we deployed outside broadcast facilities which were denied access to the venue by Safa. We did this in good faith because we believed that the survival clause obligations required Safa to permit, in good faith, us access to the stadium in order to broadcast the match between Bafana Bafana and the Seychelles.”

Maroleng says he is confident that they will reach a new broadcast rights agreement with Safa in due course.