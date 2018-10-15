Man killed, another wounded in Manenberg shooting

The incident occurred on the corner of Venster Street and Blauuwberg Road shortly after 7 am on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in Manenberg.

The incident occurred on the corner of Venster Street and Blauuwberg Road shortly after 7 am on Monday.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting in Manenberg where a 30-year-old man was shot and a 36-year-old injured are under investigation. The 36-year-old was shot in his abdomen and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. We’ve opened cases of murder and attempted murder.”