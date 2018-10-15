Maimane: Ramaphosa must account to SA on why he never acted on corruption

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his lawyers are also considering charges against the president in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he will be submitting an urgent question to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on Thursday to confirm whether he had prior knowledge of grand corruption and looting at VBS Mutual Bank as far back as the beginning of last year.

Reports suggest that the Ramaphosa knew while he was still deputy president and did nothing about it.

Reports suggest Ramaphosa was allegedly made aware of bank executives’ involvement in the alleged looting of VBS during a meeting in Johannesburg last year and Ramaphosa committed to intervene.

Maimane says if that is the case, then President Ramaphosa should prepare for litigation.

“He would, in fact, be guilty of being in contravention of the Corrupt Activities Act. Therefore, he must account to the people of South Africa on why he never acted again corruption.”

