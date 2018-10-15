[LISTEN] SA's prisons over populated by 38%

Radio 702 | Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, speaks to Xolani Gwala on the state of overpopulation in local prisons.

JOHANNESBURG - South African prisons are overpopulated by 38%.

This is according to spokesperson of the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo, who speaks to Radio 702's Xolani Gwala on the state of overpopulation in local prisons.

"... Which is not a good picture but what we have said as the department is that we can bring as many new centres to the grid as possible but that will not solve the problem at the end of the day."

