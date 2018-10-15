[LISTEN] Booysen: Hofstatter, Wa Afrika's informants were rogue CI element
Radio 702 | Talk radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and former Hawks spokesperson McIntosh Polela about the Sunday Times' apology over the Cato Manor death squad reports.
JOHANNESBURG – Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says while he won’t defend the Sunday Times he feels vindicated by an apology.
He adds that there were a number of people with agendas who used Stefan Hofstatter and Mzilakazi wa Afrika, who have since parted ways with the paper.
“I have made it clear in the book that I wrote and I have also made it clear in the article I wrote in the Sunday Times that the informants of Stephan Hofstatter and Mzilikazi wa Afrika were none other than rogue elements within Crime Intelligence.”
