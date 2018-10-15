Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] Ahmed Timol murder case postponed to 22 October

| Ahmed Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee who attended the court proceedings says the case has been postponed to 22 October.

JOHANNESBURG - Former apartheid-era policeman Joao Rodrigues has made his third appearance at the South Gauteng High Court in connection with the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

It is believed that Rodrigues was the last person to see Timol alive in 1971.

Ahmed Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee who attended the court proceedings says the case has been postponed to 22 October.

"The judge was very clear and assertive to Rodrigues' legal team that they need to complete and submit their legal documents as they are seeking to have a permanent stay of prosecution."

Listen to the audio above for more.

