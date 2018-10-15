Kanye West gifts President of Uganda with trainers

The 41-year-old rapper - who is in the country to record his ninth album, 'Yandhi' - and his 37-year-old wife met with President Yoweri Museveni on Monday.

The 41-year-old rapper - who is in the country to record his ninth album, Yandhi - and his 37-year-old wife met with President Yoweri Museveni on Monday during their trip to Africa to discuss tourism and the arts and before they ended their brief meeting, they signed a pair of white sneakers for the leader.

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018

West and Kardashian West have travelled with their five-year-old daughter North West but are believed to have left two-year-old Saint and nine-month-old Chicago at home.

The Golddigger hitmaker surprised fans when he posted an impromptu performance from Uganda on his Twitter account over the weekend.

The controversial rap star returned to the micro-blogging platform over the weekend and has now posted a lengthy video of himself rapping while wrapped in the Ugandan flag.

West captioned the video "Spaceship call earth 3 Uganda Domes. (sic)"

In the video, the Famous hitmaker quoted a line from the iconic rap group EPMD, saying: "Relax your mind / Let your conscious be free."

He continued: "No matter what they say / I'ma still be me / We're free / We're free."

Spaceship calling earth| 3 Domes Uganda https://t.co/8rlv7aTSav — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2018

The chart-topping rapper also delivered some freestyle verses and revealed he was going to Africa to hear nature whilst he was in the studio.

He said: "We have to go to what is known as Africa. I just need to go and find out what it's really called and grab the soil and cook five meals a day so the metabolism stays up and have my kids in the studio and have my mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we're recording."