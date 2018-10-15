Joao Rodrigues due in court over Ahmed Timol murder

Joao Rodrigues appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court last month on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol is expected back in court on Monday.

Joao Rodrigues appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court last month on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Last year, the High Court in Pretoria found that Timol died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers at the John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.

