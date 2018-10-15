Joao Rodrigues due in court over Ahmed Timol murder

India's economy is set to grow faster than China's this year
World
Joao Rodrigues appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court last month on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice
JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer implicated in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol is expected back in court on Monday.
Joao Rodrigues appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court last month on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Last year, the High Court in Pretoria found that Timol died after being tortured and pushed from a window by officers at the John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.
LISTEN: Apartheid-era killings: Request for more inquests to be opened
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.