Healthy Living Alliance calls on Coca-Cola to stop advertising at schools

The Healthy Living Alliance will be picketing outside the company's premises in Johannesburg on Tuesday, demanding that Coke stops the promotion of its sugary drinks to children.

CAPE TOWN - An organisation advocating for healthy living is calling on Coca Cola to stop advertising its products at schools.

The Healthy Living Alliance will be picketing outside the company's premises in Johannesburg on Tuesday, demanding that Coke stops the promotion of its sugary drinks to children.

The event will coincide with World Obesity Week.

The organisation's Sibongile Nkosi says the company signed an agreement to stop advertising its products to children back in 2009 but it has failed to honour that commitment.

“Companies like Coca-Cola, especially the beverage companies, continuously market their sugary drinks in schools after they made commitments that they will not. In 2009, they made a commitment in South Africa and from a global perspective, they made a pledge in the European Union.”