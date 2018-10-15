Gauteng residents warned to brace for another weekend of rain

Many Gauteng suburbs were lashed by heavy rain over the past two days.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents should brace for another weekend of rain, with possible flash flooding in some parts.

Emergency services are searching for two people believed to have been swept away in the Apies River, in Tshwane.

“On Saturday, there is 30% chance of storms. Sunday there is going to be a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Anything can happen with thunderstorms.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)