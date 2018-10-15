Police anti-gang unit makes 5 more arrest in Bonteheuwel
Some Bonteheuwel residents say that sporadic gang-related shootings in the area continue unabated despite police anti-gang intervention unit members being deployed to the community.
CAPE TOWN - Some Bonteheuwel residents say that sporadic gang-related shootings in the area continue unabated.
This comes despite police anti-gang intervention unit members being deployed to the community and other areas.
The unit has so far arrested 16 suspects for various crimes since last week.
Some residents say that balaclava-clad gang unit members have executed raids in the community.
But despite intensified police action, they say they still hear the sounds of sporadic gunfire ring through the air.
A resident says: “It’s not nice living here because there’s a lot of crime in Bonteheuwel.”
Another community member says that some residents protect gang members. “People stand together with gangsters.”
The police's Brigadier Novella Potelwa, however, assures they have dedicated, specially trained officers on the ground to curb gangsters' reign of terror.
“The unit continued with operations into Sunday and in total made five more arrests.”
Total Shutdown protest leaders, who had a follow-up meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele, have demanded that an inter-ministerial task team be established to address all socio-economic challenges facing the communities.
They also demand that government, together with residents, convene a working-class summit next month, to conceptualise a plan for the task team to execute.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
Reports: Ramaphosa knew about VBS looting spree, did nothing
-
Cyril Ramaphosa promises to accelerate land reform
-
ANC bosses to meet with Limpopo leadership over VBS Bank scandal
-
Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen feels vindicated by 'Sunday Times' admission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.