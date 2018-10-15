Popular Topics
Go

[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephan Hofstatter responds to bogus articles claims

| On 21 September 2018, Eusebius McKaiser replayed an interaction between investigative journalists Jacques Pauw and Stephan Hofstatter about the 'Sunday Times's' reports on the South African Revenue Services and other parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigative journalists Stephan Hofstatter and Mzilikazi Wa Afrika have parted ways with the Sunday Times after the paper apologised for serious shortcomings in its reporting of three "exclusive" reports, namely on a Cato Manor Hawks unit, a so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service and the alleged rendition of suspects to Zimbabwe by the Hawks.

On Sunday, the paper's editor, Bongani Siqoko, apologised for the second time in as many weeks.

The paper also ran a reply by former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, who was implicated in a report on what was called a "death squad" operating in Cato Manor.

