Former ‘Sunday Times’ editor Hartley must 'explain his role in false articles’
The reports were used to suspend and criminally prosecute Johan Booysen and more than two dozen subordinates.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Kwazulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen has called on former Sunday Times Editor Ray Hartley to explain his role in the so-called Cato Manor death squad series of articles.
Booysen was investigating politically connected businessman Thoshan Panday.
The Sunday Times has admitted the articles were part of tainted scoops in 2011 which have turned out to be largely false.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Monday evening, Booysen says he's weighing his legal options.
“I’ve been talking to my lawyer and I’m considering my options. If I do take civil action against them, it will be in their private capacity and not the Sunday Times.”
