Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen feels vindicated by 'Sunday Times' admission
Johan Booysen says he says this latest development has come as a relief.
PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen says he and his former subordinates have been vindicated by the Sunday Times' concession that they got it wrong with their so-called Cato Manor death squad series of articles.
It further emerged on Sunday that two of the journalists responsible for that series, Stefan Hofstatter and Mzilakazi wa Afrika, have parted ways with the title.
The reports were used as the pretext to criminally charge Booysen and more than two dozen detectives from Cato Manor on charges including racketeering and murder.
They are still challenging the charges.
"The fact that after six years the truth has come out, I feel vindicated, I think my detectives have been vindicated."
He says it’s one step closer to clearing their name.
"We've been ostracised by a section of the media and I think at last now the truth has come out and that is very satisfying."
However, Booysen is still fighting to have the racketeering charges against him set aside.
