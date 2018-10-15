Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight

The power utility says some of its generating units are offline due to maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that there's a risk of load shedding on Monday evening as its power system is severely constrained.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says technicians are working on restoring the units back online.

“We have to stress that load shedding has not been declared yet by the national control. We’re doing everything possible to avoid it, but it is there in terms of the risk which is what we’re currently dealing with.”