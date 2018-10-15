Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace says

The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

LONDON - Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement.

The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018