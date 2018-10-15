Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace says
The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.
LONDON - Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant, Kensington Palace said on Monday.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
