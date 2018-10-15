Popular Topics
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace says

The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended the Royal Academy of Arts for the opening of the Oceania exhibition, bringing together about 200 works from public collections. Picture: @kensingtonfamily/instagram
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended the Royal Academy of Arts for the opening of the Oceania exhibition, bringing together about 200 works from public collections. Picture: @kensingtonfamily/instagram
3 hours ago

LONDON - Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement.

The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

