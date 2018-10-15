Du Noon shack fire leaves one child dead, 70 displaced

Dept: SA in talks with Saudi Arabia over buying a portion of Denel
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Officials are investigating the cause of a shack fire in Du Noon in which a child was killed.
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.
The city's Edward Bosch said: “It took firefighters just over 90 minutes to extinguish the fire and a total of 30 structures were destroyed, leaving 70 people displaced. Sadly one male minor received fatal burns.”
