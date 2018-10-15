Dept: SA in talks with Saudi Arabia over buying a portion of Denel
According to reports, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told a briefing last week that the Saudi government has shown interest in getting a stake in the ailing parastatal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises has confirmed discussions between Saudi Arabia and South Africa about buying a portion of arms firm Denel.
According to reports, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told a briefing last week that the Saudi government has shown interest in getting a stake in the ailing parastatal.
The state-own arms company is in a dire financial trouble after not receiving the additional R1 billion guarantee it requested from the government.
The Department of Public Enterprises says it would be premature to discuss and give details on the possibilities of a Denel deal with Saudi Arabia.
Spokesperson Adrian Lackay says President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Saudi Arabia in July and announced commitments from the Saudi government to invest $10 billion.
Lackay confirms there have also been talks between the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and various organs of state in South Africa.
Lackay says, however, that it would be speculative for the department to attempt to provide details of any specific transactions as none have been formally proposed at this point.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa denies being forewarned about VBS Bank saga
-
Vhavenda king: I will return VBS money if illegality proven
-
Vhavenda king says he has asked Sarb governor not to close VBS Bank
-
Calls for ‘Sunday Times’ to reveal sources in false articles
-
‘Sunday Times’ parts ways with Mzilikazi wa Afrika and Stephan Hofstatter
-
‘Sunday Times’ apologises for ‘tainted’ scoops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.